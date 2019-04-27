Dr. Pintavorn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanitcha Pintavorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vanitcha Pintavorn, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Chulalongkorn University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy340 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-5676Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Augusta Family Allergy & Immunology418 Town Park Blvd Ste 1A, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 650-1662
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Pintavorn is very dedicated, takes her time with you. I was very impressed with her
About Dr. Vanitcha Pintavorn, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215931555
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute Of Health
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- Hurley Med Center
- Chulalongkorn University, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Pintavorn works at
