Overview

Dr. Vanitcha Pintavorn, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Chulalongkorn University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Pintavorn works at Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.