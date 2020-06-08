Dr. Vanitha Vasudevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanitha Vasudevan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vanitha Vasudevan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto7150 W 20th Ave Ste 615, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 820-6657
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Vanitha Vasudevan is what we say she is an "OLD FASHIONED" Doctor. She takes her time in explaining everything that relates to your condition. I am a very satisfied patient.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1639313315
- J F K Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- General Surgery
Dr. Vasudevan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasudevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasudevan has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasudevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasudevan speaks Hindi and Tamil.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasudevan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudevan.
