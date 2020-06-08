See All General Surgeons in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Vanitha Vasudevan, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vanitha Vasudevan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Vasudevan works at Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto
    7150 W 20th Ave Ste 615, Hialeah, FL 33016 (305) 820-6657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Intestinal Abscess
Ileus
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 08, 2020
    Dr. Vanitha Vasudevan is what we say she is an "OLD FASHIONED" Doctor. She takes her time in explaining everything that relates to your condition. I am a very satisfied patient.
    Jun 08, 2020
    About Dr. Vanitha Vasudevan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    • 1639313315
    Education & Certifications

    • J F K Medical Center
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Maulana Azad Medical College
    • General Surgery
