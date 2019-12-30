Overview of Dr. Vanja Cuk, MD

Dr. Vanja Cuk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Loyola University Medical Center, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cuk works at Cary J Bortnick MD LTD in Bloomingdale, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.