Dr. Vanna Jackson, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vanna Jackson, MD

Dr. Vanna Jackson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Dr. Jackson works at Sandy Springs Pediatrics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jackson's Office Locations

    Sandy Springs Pediatrics
    Sandy Springs Pediatrics
6100 Lake Forrest Dr Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30328
(404) 252-4611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Ringworm
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 10, 2017
    My two daughters have seen Dr. Jackson for 6 years now (ages 5-11) and we have been very happy with her care. While the front office is imperfect, she spends quality time with each of them and in doing so learns things about their medical health we would never think to bring up. She is personable and does not rush us, and she is incredibly good with pre-adolescent girls. I highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Vanna Jackson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649228172
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanna Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at Sandy Springs Pediatrics in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

