Overview of Dr. Vanna Morero, MD

Dr. Vanna Morero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Morero works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.