Dr. Vanna Sutherland, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (7)
Map Pin Small San Mateo, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vanna Sutherland, MD

Dr. Vanna Sutherland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Sutherland works at Vanna Sutherland MD in San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sutherland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanna Sutherland MD
    1650 Borel Pl Ste 208, San Mateo, CA 94402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 375-8077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vanna Sutherland, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801957303
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Psy Care Women Ucsf
    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanna Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutherland works at Vanna Sutherland MD in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sutherland’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

