Overview of Dr. Vannarith So, MD

Dr. Vannarith So, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Gate, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. So works at Office in South Gate, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.