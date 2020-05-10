Dr. Vannessa Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vannessa Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. Vannessa Evans, MD
Dr. Vannessa Evans, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
Eagles Landing Family Practice LLC1101 NORTEC DR SE, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (678) 374-7514Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vanessa Evans is the consummate professional! After suffering a traumatic heel injury after walking barefoot, she removed a foreign object from my heel and instantly provided relief. I’m forever indebted. Thanks Dr. Evans and ELFP!
About Dr. Vannessa Evans, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
