Dr. Vanny Le, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vanny Le, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr

Dr. Le works at Avant Pain in Maywood, NJ with other offices in Millburn, NJ, Hackensack, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avant Pain
    255 W Spring Valley Ave Ste 200, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 671-4982
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Avant Pain
    235 Millburn Ave Ste 102, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 671-4982
  3. 3
    Hackensack office
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 901, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2085
  4. 4
    Pain Management Office
    930 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 767-1557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Pathological Spine Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylosis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 07, 2022
    She always listens carefully & offers the best solution for alleviating my pain during office visits. When I need to reach out to her by phone she always gets back to me quickly.
    Andrea P. — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Vanny Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457593477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
