Dr. Vanny Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanny Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanny Le, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
Dr. Le works at
Locations
-
1
Avant Pain255 W Spring Valley Ave Ste 200, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (973) 671-4982Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Avant Pain235 Millburn Ave Ste 102, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 671-4982
-
3
Hackensack office20 Prospect Ave Ste 901, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (973) 972-2085
-
4
Pain Management Office930 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 767-1557
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
She always listens carefully & offers the best solution for alleviating my pain during office visits. When I need to reach out to her by phone she always gets back to me quickly.
About Dr. Vanny Le, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1457593477
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.