Dr. Vanousheh Ghandhari, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Ocotillo Foot & Ankle Centers, PLLC13838 S 46th Pl Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 940-5172Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr G (Ghandhari) is the absolutely the best. She is one of the nicest and really cares about your health and pain. She even goes out of her way to try to get other issues looked at when it might be part of the solution to get me better. When it comes to Doctors that I would never change, she is the top of the top.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1821409129
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ghandhari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghandhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghandhari has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghandhari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghandhari speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghandhari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghandhari.
