Overview of Dr. Vanraj Varu, MD

Dr. Vanraj Varu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Veer Surendra Sai Medical College, Sambalpur University, Medical College Campus and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Varu works at Crescent Psychiatry in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.