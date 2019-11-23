Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchamukhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD
Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Frisco, TX.
Dr. Panchamukhi works at
Dr. Panchamukhi's Office Locations
North Texas Heart Center - Frisco5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 240, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 304-7110
North Texas Heart Center - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 807-7757
North Texas Heart Center - North Central Expressway11970 N Central Expy Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 807-7759Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Texas Heart Center - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 308, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 777-5734
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We totally agree with Randy in Marion, IL. Dr. Panchamukhi cares about the whole person - not just the part/ system on which he is doing surgery. My husband has severe chronic back pain. Dr Panchamukhi did everything he could to shorten the time my husband would have to lie flat on the hospital bed. We cannot believe how much better he is feeling the second day after months of pain.
About Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1447332457
Education & Certifications
- Jipmer
