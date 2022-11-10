Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozoghlanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA.
Locations
Allergy Asthma Care Center, Inc.18372 Clark St Ste 208, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-3929Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Allergy Asthma Care Center, Inc.11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 393-1550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bozoghlanian is thoughtful, thorough, and an overall outstanding professional. He is a careful listener who both utilizes his up-to-date medical expertise and experience to assess and solve health issues. He takes the time to do a detailed assessment of the problem and to parse nuances in reaching a diagnosis. I have gone to other physicians for the same issue throughout my life and have gotten no long term relief. After one visit with Dr. Bozoghianian I have a plan and direction that gives me enormous confidence that I have finally found a doctor who can help.
About Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Armenian
- 1174751382
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bozoghlanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bozoghlanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bozoghlanian speaks Armenian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bozoghlanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozoghlanian.
