Dr. Vardges Vandian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Vandian works at
Dr. Vandian's Office Locations
Mark Campbell, MD14520 W Granite Valley Dr # 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (866) 974-2673
The CORE Institute - Sun City West10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 102, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vardges Vandian, DO
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1093755274
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Albany Medical Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandian works at
Dr. Vandian has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Restless Leg Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vandian speaks Armenian.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandian.
