Dr. Vardges Vandian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Vandian works at Mark Campbell, MD in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Restless Leg Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.