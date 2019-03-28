Dr. Asiryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vardui Asiryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Vardui Asiryan, MD
Dr. Vardui Asiryan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asiryan's Office Locations
- 1 1411 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 484-8380
- 2 1305 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504 Directions (818) 736-5085
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is really nice and knowledgble doctore. I like the way how she is working how she is taking care of your problem.
About Dr. Vardui Asiryan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Armenian
- 1487880506
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asiryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asiryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asiryan has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asiryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asiryan speaks Armenian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Asiryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asiryan.
