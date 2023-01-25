See All Dermatologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Varee Poochareon, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (93)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Varee Poochareon, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Poochareon works at Skin Center Of South Miami in South Miami, FL with other offices in Key Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phyllis Skolnik MD PA
    7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 110, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 740-6181
  2. 2
    Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute
    50 Barracuda Ln, Key Largo, FL 33037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 367-2600
  3. 3
    Skin Center Of South Miami
    6280 Sunset Dr Ste 500, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 740-6181

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2023
    As the former managing partner of a 10 member medical group with 50 employees I am so appreciative of an office that runs smoothly in patient care. Obviously it starts at the top with a physician who is both superb as a clinician and as the model for her employees.
    Michael Aptman MD — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Varee Poochareon, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1356552178
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varee Poochareon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poochareon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poochareon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poochareon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poochareon has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poochareon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Poochareon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poochareon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poochareon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poochareon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

