Overview

Dr. Varin Kule, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Kule works at KULE, VARIN U, M.D. in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.