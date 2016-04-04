Dr. Varin Kule, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kule is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varin Kule, MD
Overview
Dr. Varin Kule, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.
Locations
-
1
Kule, Varin U, M.d.200 S Wenona St Ste G92, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 893-3503
-
2
McLaren Bay Region1900 Columbus Ave, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He might have a strong accent, but I could communicate fine. He was great, I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Varin Kule, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1932121522
Education & Certifications
- CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kule works at
