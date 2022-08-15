Overview of Dr. Varinder Kumar, MD

Dr. Varinder Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Danbury Hospital Radiation Oncology in Danbury, CT with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.