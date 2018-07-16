Overview of Dr. Varisa Perlman, MD

Dr. Varisa Perlman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Perlman works at Miami Beach Pediatrics in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.