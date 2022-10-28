Dr. Varol Togay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Togay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varol Togay, MD
Overview
Dr. Varol Togay, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Togay works at
Locations
Varol S. Togay1687 Erringer Rd Ste 105, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 254-3826Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was lucky enough to have Dr. Togay visit me at the hospital during a 3-night stay at Los Robles Hospital while the doctors were trying to figure out what was causing some heart issues. Dr. Togay immediately took me on as his patient, as I had no Cardiologist at the time. Dr. Togay has great bedside manners, a sense of humor and a willingness to listen (sometimes difficult to find in this industry). Compared to another local Cardiologist that my family had a very bad experience with (separate review), I could not be more pleased. Through the tests that were run by Dr. Togay and various other specialists, they were able to find that I had stage 3 thyroid cancer. Dr. Togay's attention to details and my other doctor's knowledge, experience, intuition and willingness to listen and follow-through led to a successful thyroidectomy and radioactive iodine therapy. My heart was actually in good shape besides a little hypertension. I now see Dr. Togay on a regular basis. He is top-notch!
About Dr. Varol Togay, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1104938505
Education & Certifications
- Carney Hospital
- Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Togay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Togay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Togay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Togay has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Togay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Togay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Togay.
