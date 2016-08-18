Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varsha Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Varsha Mehta, MD
Dr. Varsha Mehta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College.
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Varsha B Mehta14 VILLAGE CT, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 739-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
She really cares about YOU and YOUR FUTURE. She will only prescribe what is necessary to help you get to a healthy normal living state. She helps you get back on your feet... and she is patient and shows much empathy with all of her clients as they go through the difficult process of recovery. It is hard to find a Doctor like Dr. Mehta - who is both ethical and empathetic with all her work.
About Dr. Varsha Mehta, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1235229022
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.