Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varsha Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Varsha Sinha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
- 1 2275 Coleman St Ste 6, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 684-7740
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Very short wait times. Friendly staff. Dr very thorough and patient. Asks and answers questions. Never rushed. Good follow-up. Highly recommend!
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.