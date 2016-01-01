Overview of Dr. Varsha Taskar, MD

Dr. Varsha Taskar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Wythenshawe Hospital, British Thoracic Society



Dr. Taskar works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

