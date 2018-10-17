Dr. Varshaben Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varshaben Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Varshaben Patel, MD
Dr. Varshaben Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Trinitas Regional Medical Center225 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 994-5452Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sunrise Pediatrics275 Baldwin Rd Ste 101, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 335-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I had a wonderful experience with Dr Patel.she is efficient and pleasant.She is there when needed .I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Varshaben Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1770775207
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Medical College Baroda
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.