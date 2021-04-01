See All Nephrologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD

Nephrology
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD

Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Heart Hospital and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Broumand works at South Texas Renal Care Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Broumand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Renal Care Group
    215 N San Saba Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 212-8622
  2. 2
    Westover Hills Office
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 265-8155
  3. 3
    STRCG Down Town
    343 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 212-8622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Treatment frequency



Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2021
    He was the first doctor in a long list that listened even though I looked fine. I’d lost 30 lbs in three weeks, i could barely get to work and home and I felt like I was dying. He did all the right tests because he listened to my words. Within a week I was being treated for kidney failure from amyloidosis and multiple myeloma. My PCP told me I was menopausal and overweight for many years. “Not” and I was dying. My kidneys were shutting down. Five years later I’m still fighting this fight because of really great doctors like Dr. Broumand.
    Catherine Maloy — Apr 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD
    About Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154329720
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami School Med
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami Sch Med|Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami School Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broumand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broumand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broumand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broumand works at South Texas Renal Care Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Broumand’s profile.

    Dr. Broumand has seen patients for Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broumand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Broumand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broumand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broumand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broumand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

