Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broumand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD
Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Heart Hospital and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Broumand works at
Dr. Broumand's Office Locations
-
1
South Texas Renal Care Group215 N San Saba Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 212-8622
-
2
Westover Hills Office11212 State Highway 151 Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 265-8155
-
3
STRCG Down Town343 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 212-8622
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Broumand?
He was the first doctor in a long list that listened even though I looked fine. I’d lost 30 lbs in three weeks, i could barely get to work and home and I felt like I was dying. He did all the right tests because he listened to my words. Within a week I was being treated for kidney failure from amyloidosis and multiple myeloma. My PCP told me I was menopausal and overweight for many years. “Not” and I was dying. My kidneys were shutting down. Five years later I’m still fighting this fight because of really great doctors like Dr. Broumand.
About Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1154329720
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami School Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami Sch Med|Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami School Med
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broumand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broumand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broumand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broumand works at
Dr. Broumand has seen patients for Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broumand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Broumand speaks Persian, Persian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Broumand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broumand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broumand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broumand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.