Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, MD
Overview of Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, MD
Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Mardirossian's Office Locations
Palm Beach Plastic Sgy Ctr600 Heritage Dr Ste 220, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 624-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Mardirossian is a highly skilled facial surgeon. My facial feminization surgery results were amazing. I’m healing quickly and no bruising. He and his staff are caring and so easy to work with.
About Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Bulgarian, Italian and Russian
- 1700026036
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mardirossian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mardirossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mardirossian speaks Armenian, Bulgarian, Italian and Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardirossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardirossian.
