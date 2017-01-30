See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD

Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kshettry works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kshettry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 307-8855
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meningiomas
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Brain Surgery
Meningiomas
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Aneurysmal Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Endonasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Transphenoidal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Oscar Health
    • Paramount
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kshettry?

    Jan 30, 2017
    Although he is knowledgeable and very intelligent, the traits of Dr. Kshettry that I most admire are empathy and compassion. I arrived in the Cleveland Clinic ER with a large brain mass. He showed me and my family the utmost concern. He answered all our questions and explained my condition to all of us in terms that we could understand. He gave me my life back with his brilliant skills and he showed me nothing but kindness through the entire ordeal.
    Shelley Dillow in Springfield, OH — Jan 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kshettry to family and friends

    Dr. Kshettry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kshettry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD.

    About Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1174796361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minimally Invasive Cranial Base &amp; Pituitary Surgery - Thomas Jefferson University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Neurological Surgery - Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kshettry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kshettry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kshettry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kshettry works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kshettry’s profile.

    Dr. Kshettry has seen patients for Meningiomas, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kshettry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kshettry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kshettry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kshettry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kshettry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.