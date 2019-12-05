Dr. Varun Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varun Modi, MD
Overview of Dr. Varun Modi, MD
Dr. Varun Modi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their fellowship with NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi's Office Locations
-
1
Orange Regional Medical Center Emergency Department707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-8484Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 791-7828
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Modi changed my life and Truly Changed my life i relocated from ga with a lot of problems that he was able to correct
About Dr. Varun Modi, MD
- Hematology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1295126670
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Seton Hall U
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Modi speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.