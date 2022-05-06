See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pace, FL
Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD

Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pace, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Rimmalapudi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3810 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6560
  2. 2
    4901 Market Place Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6559
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Fort Walton Beach
    208 Mary Esther Blvd Ste 1, Mary Esther, FL 32569 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6470
  4. 4
    Clearway Pain Solutions - Atmore
    408 Medical Park Dr, Atmore, AL 36502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 767-2591
  5. 5
    Gulf Coast Pain Institute ? Andalusia
    843 S THREE NOTCH ST, Andalusia, AL 36420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6558
  6. 6
    Andrews Institute
    1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 206, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 710-0519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rimmalapudi?

    May 06, 2022
    I have been using Clearway for years. I started off going to Pensacola and was very happy when Clearway opened an extension in Andalusia, where I live. My husband died in 2020 and I have decided to move to Panama City, where my sister lives. I was elated to find out Clearway is also there! I started with back pain pills and shots. As I have aged, my back pain has worsened and Dr. Rimmey and I decided to try the spinal cord stimulation trial. I did it last week. It worked so well that I am getting a permanent stimulator now! Thank you Clearway and Dr. Rimmey for being there! I am looking forward to the future now, feeling good and starting a new life in a new town!
    Kathy Gantt — May 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rimmalapudi to family and friends

    Dr. Rimmalapudi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rimmalapudi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD.

    About Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124330964
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine - Albequerque
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida College of Medicine - Jacksonville
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimmalapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rimmalapudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rimmalapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rimmalapudi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rimmalapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimmalapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimmalapudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rimmalapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rimmalapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.