Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD
Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pace, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rimmalapudi's Office Locations
- 1 3810 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 739-6560
-
2
4901 Market Place Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504
Directions
(850) 739-6559
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Fort Walton Beach208 Mary Esther Blvd Ste 1, Mary Esther, FL 32569 Directions (850) 739-6470
-
4
Clearway Pain Solutions - Atmore408 Medical Park Dr, Atmore, AL 36502 Directions (855) 767-2591
-
5
Gulf Coast Pain Institute ? Andalusia843 S THREE NOTCH ST, Andalusia, AL 36420 Directions (850) 739-6558
-
6
Andrews Institute1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 206, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 710-0519
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Clearway for years. I started off going to Pensacola and was very happy when Clearway opened an extension in Andalusia, where I live. My husband died in 2020 and I have decided to move to Panama City, where my sister lives. I was elated to find out Clearway is also there! I started with back pain pills and shots. As I have aged, my back pain has worsened and Dr. Rimmey and I decided to try the spinal cord stimulation trial. I did it last week. It worked so well that I am getting a permanent stimulator now! Thank you Clearway and Dr. Rimmey for being there! I am looking forward to the future now, feeling good and starting a new life in a new town!
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1124330964
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine - Albequerque
- University of Florida College of Medicine - Jacksonville
- University of Health Sciences - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
