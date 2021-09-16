Dr. Varun Sreenivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sreenivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varun Sreenivasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Madison, MS. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreenivasan's Office Locations
- 1 7730 Old Canton Rd Bldg A, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 499-0935
-
2
Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine - Central Mississippi7731 Old Canton Rd Ste B, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 499-0935
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Varun Sreenivasin is a gifted listener. While giving me an extensive neurological exam, he not only heard all the details I shared about my symptoms and concerns - but with humour and clarity, he communicated (in layman's language) his in-depth knowledge about my neuropathy, while answering all my questions. Dr Sreenivasin helped me understand so much more about my condition than I had previously known. Plus, he told me specific practical ways to safely deal with my chronic Polyneuropathy. The unrushed time he spent with me made me comfortable, giving me plenty of time to share all my questions and fears. I give him 5 Stars... If 10 stars were an option, Dr Sreenivasin would get a 10! Dr Andy Hoffecker - Sept 15, 2021
About Dr. Varun Sreenivasan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1033521513
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
