Dr. Varun Sundaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Varun Sundaram, MD
Dr. Varun Sundaram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Sundaram's Office Locations
Urology Team - Austin11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 361-2611Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Team - Westlake Office5300 Bee Caves Rd Ste 100, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 361-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sundaram, Thank you kindly for your expertise and our entire family appreciated the care you’ve provided to my loving husband. We thank GOD for giving Dr. Sundaram to us during the most fearful times of our life. We count our blessings! My husband retired from military on 09/2020 after 25 years of military service. On Apr 2021, he was diagnosed w/ kidney cancer. Our initial appt with Dr. Sundaram was very positive. He is a human being who understood our fear to this cancer. He was knowledgeable of his medical field and educated us what to expect. He did not wasted time, within a couple of weeks, my husband had his surgery. Dr. Sundaram was very attentive to my husband for the next 24hrs after the surgery and provided his phone to call him while on recovery. He gave us the BEST news that the procedure was curative to the cancer and chemotherapy is not required. On April 2022, my husband had his blood works and CT scans and cancer free !
About Dr. Varun Sundaram, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1467895342
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Sundaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sundaram has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
