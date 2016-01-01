Dr. Varuna Nargunan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nargunan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varuna Nargunan, MD
Overview of Dr. Varuna Nargunan, MD
Dr. Varuna Nargunan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Nargunan works at
Dr. Nargunan's Office Locations
MCH ProCare Endocrinology315 Golder Ave Ste B, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 640-3052
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Varuna Nargunan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386807089
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nargunan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nargunan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nargunan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nargunan works at
Dr. Nargunan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nargunan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nargunan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nargunan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nargunan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nargunan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.