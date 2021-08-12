Overview of Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD

Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Alexiadis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Bayside, Bell Boulevard in Bayside, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.