Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD
Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Alexiadis works at
Dr. Alexiadis' Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Bayside, Bell Boulevard3629 Bell Blvd Ste 200 Fl 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 358-0554
Northwell Physician Partners Medicine at Astoria3016 30th Dr Ste 1B, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 358-0554
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had my fair share of bad Endocronologists in the past unfortunately being diagnosed with diabetes at a young age. My primary doctor reccomended Dr. Alexiadis and I am very glad she did. She is an amazing doctor! Very knowledgeable, great bedside manor and caring. She takes her time explaining things and never rushes me out of her office like other doctors. 5 stars!
About Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop-University Hospital Program
- St. George's University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexiadis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexiadis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexiadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexiadis works at
Dr. Alexiadis has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexiadis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexiadis speaks Greek.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexiadis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexiadis.
