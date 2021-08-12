See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bayside, NY
Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD

Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Alexiadis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Bayside, Bell Boulevard in Bayside, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Alexiadis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Bayside, Bell Boulevard
    3629 Bell Blvd Ste 200 Fl 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 358-0554
  2. 2
    Northwell Physician Partners Medicine at Astoria
    3016 30th Dr Ste 1B, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 358-0554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alexiadis?

    Aug 12, 2021
    I have had my fair share of bad Endocronologists in the past unfortunately being diagnosed with diabetes at a young age. My primary doctor reccomended Dr. Alexiadis and I am very glad she did. She is an amazing doctor! Very knowledgeable, great bedside manor and caring. She takes her time explaining things and never rushes me out of her office like other doctors. 5 stars!
    Theo Razakis — Aug 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alexiadis to family and friends

    Dr. Alexiadis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alexiadis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD.

    About Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033462684
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop-University Hospital Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexiadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexiadis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexiadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexiadis has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexiadis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexiadis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexiadis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexiadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexiadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.