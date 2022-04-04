Dr. Vas Devan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vas Devan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vas Devan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Delhi University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Devan works at
Locations
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates - 119455 Deerfield Ave Ste 206, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7835Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates 11860 Town Center Dr Ste 270, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4899
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank to Dr. Devon and other wanderful doctors at Reston hospital my mom is alive. So grateful!!!!
About Dr. Vas Devan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Hindi
- 1619967767
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Genesee Hospital
- Delhi University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devan works at
Dr. Devan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devan speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Devan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devan.
