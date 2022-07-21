Dr. Vasana Cheanvechai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheanvechai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasana Cheanvechai, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasana Cheanvechai, MD
Dr. Vasana Cheanvechai, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Cheanvechai's Office Locations
1
Holy Cross Hospital4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 109, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 338-3021
2
Nevada Vascular Institute501 S Rancho Dr Ste F38, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 258-1173
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheanvechai took care of me when she was practicing in Nevada. She was always professional and kind and always had such a lovely presence about her. She is one of most brilliant women I know yet so very humble. I think of her often because of what a great doctor she was and the exceptional care she and her staff took of me. Thank you Dr. C. Hugs to you!
About Dr. Vasana Cheanvechai, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124172622
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Jackson Meml
- University of Miami
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Princeton University
