Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.7 (10)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD

Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Albany NY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jayasankar works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Pericardial Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jayasankar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, PA Baptist Downtown Office
    836 Prudential Dr Ste 1804, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 606-9490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Pericardial Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Pericardial Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1881763704
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital - Boston MA
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Albany Medical College - Albany NY
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayasankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayasankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayasankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jayasankar works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jayasankar’s profile.

    Dr. Jayasankar has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Pericardial Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayasankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayasankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayasankar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayasankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayasankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

