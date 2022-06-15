Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayasankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD
Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Albany NY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jayasankar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jayasankar's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, PA Baptist Downtown Office836 Prudential Dr Ste 1804, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 606-9490
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jayasankar?
visit went very good, he gave me time to explain my worries and answered all my questions . He gave me a postive feeling regarding my condition, and not to worry,,,let him do my worrying for me ! Has arranged for a follow up in 12 months.
About Dr. Vasant Jayasankar, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1881763704
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital - Boston MA
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Albany Medical College - Albany NY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayasankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayasankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayasankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayasankar works at
Dr. Jayasankar has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Pericardial Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayasankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayasankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayasankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayasankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayasankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.