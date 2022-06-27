Overview

Dr. Vasanth Bethala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They completed their fellowship with U New Mexico



Dr. Bethala works at Cardiology Institute Practice in Slidell, LA with other offices in Lacombe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.