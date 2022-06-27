Dr. Vasanth Bethala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasanth Bethala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasanth Bethala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They completed their fellowship with U New Mexico
Dr. Bethala works at
Locations
Slidell Orthopaedics1051 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-7577
Cardiology Institute64040 Highway 434, Lacombe, LA 70445 Directions (985) 882-3261
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Community Hospital
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always on top of my health !
About Dr. Vasanth Bethala, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1548263999
Education & Certifications
- U New Mexico
- Presbyn-U Penn Med Ctr
- Presbyn-U Penn Med Ctr
