Overview of Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, MD

Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.



Dr. Kainkaryam works at 4 Elements Direct Primary Care LLC in South Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.