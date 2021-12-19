Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kainkaryam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, MD
Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.
Dr. Kainkaryam works at
Dr. Kainkaryam's Office Locations
4 Elements Direct Primary Care LLC1199 Sullivan Ave Ste A, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 469-5646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the best experience at Four elements. Dr. Kainkaryam was very clear to explain to me the best way to get what I wanted and the results on my face were amazing. His team is so kind and his place very warm, I recommend Dr. Kainkaryam 100%.
About Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588838155
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kainkaryam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kainkaryam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kainkaryam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kainkaryam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kainkaryam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kainkaryam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kainkaryam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.