Dr. Vasanth Vishwanath, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vasanth Vishwanath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Vasanth Vishwanath MD Inc7075 N Maple Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 299-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s been my doctor for all three of my pregnancies, and his office and team are all amazing, definitely a office I would recommend!
About Dr. Vasanth Vishwanath, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Male
- 1891809968
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center|St John Hospital And Med Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
