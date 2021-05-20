Overview

Dr. Vasanthi Chandrasekaran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from Madurai Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Chandrasekaran works at Margate Family Medical Center in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.