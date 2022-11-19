Dr. Vasanthi Srinivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasanthi Srinivas, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasanthi Srinivas, MD
Dr. Vasanthi Srinivas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Srinivas' Office Locations
-
1
Kern Women's Health Group2005 17th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 322-6700
-
2
Delano Women's Medical Clinic1201 Jefferson St, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (661) 721-5760
-
3
Adventist Health Delano1401 Garces Hwy, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (661) 721-5368
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was very nonjudgmental when I asked to be sterilized and agreed to do the surgery after I explained my reasoning. Also put me back on the birth control I do best on (prior to the surgery). Very kind overall and had good bedside manner pre-op. Could not have asked for a better experience.
About Dr. Vasanthi Srinivas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548287485
Education & Certifications
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srinivas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srinivas has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srinivas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.