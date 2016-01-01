Dr. Kahlon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasdeep Kahlon, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasdeep Kahlon, MD
Dr. Vasdeep Kahlon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Kahlon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kahlon's Office Locations
-
1
Ravinder Kahlon MD662 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 792-3863
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahlon?
About Dr. Vasdeep Kahlon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1497852446
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahlon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahlon works at
Dr. Kahlon has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahlon speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.