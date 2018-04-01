Dr. Vasdev Lohano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasdev Lohano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasdev Lohano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Lohano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology2019 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lohano?
Dr Lohano has done an excellent job of helping me with my thyroid issues. He and his staff at Daviees Community Health Clinic are professional, kind and caring.
About Dr. Vasdev Lohano, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1316906738
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lohano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lohano accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lohano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lohano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohano works at
Dr. Lohano has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lohano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lohano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lohano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.