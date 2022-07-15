Overview of Dr. Vasil Parousis, MD

Dr. Vasil Parousis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Parousis works at Urology Associates in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.