Dr. Vasil Parousis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vasil Parousis, MD
Dr. Vasil Parousis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Parousis' Office Locations
Urology Associates12234 WILLIAMS RD SE, Cumberland, MD 21502 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My son and I were on a bicycle trip on the GAP trail from Pittsburgh to DC. In Frostburg, my son had severe testicular pain. It was a testicular torsion. Dr. Parousis was able to clearly explain what needed to be done, put my son at ease and then save his testicle in a 45 minute surgery. I was amazed and extremely relieved. I cannot thank the doctor and his team enough. We are forever in their debt.
About Dr. Vasil Parousis, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881700540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parousis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parousis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parousis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parousis has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parousis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Parousis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parousis.
