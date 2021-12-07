See All Oncologists in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Vasilena Zheleva, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vasilena Zheleva, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. 

Dr. Zheleva works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix
14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2021
    I was very pleased with her and her staff and was sad when she said she was leaving.
    Jonathan (J. P.) Dodson — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Vasilena Zheleva, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902049414
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasilena Zheleva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheleva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zheleva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zheleva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zheleva works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Zheleva’s profile.

    Dr. Zheleva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheleva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheleva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheleva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

