Dr. Vasiliki Economou, MD
Dr. Vasiliki Economou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Saint Rose Hospital.
Economou Vicky MD Office27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 104, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 783-7991
- Eden Medical Center
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
During this corona epidemic I was very surprised to get a call from Dr. Economou to discuss how I was feeling because I suffer from very bad anxiety and Dr. Economou knows it. She calmed me down a lot which I highly appreciated. I must say I did not expect it. She went above and beyond to make sure that she was there for me if I needed her during these difficult times. She has been my doctor for quite a while I am very satisfied with her care.
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- University of California At Berkeley
- Neurology
