Dr. Vasiliki Economou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Saint Rose Hospital.



Dr. Economou works at ECONOMOU VICKY MD OFFICE in Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.