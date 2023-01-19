Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goudas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Memorial Location10901 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 467-4488
College Station Office1602 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (713) 467-4488
Woodlands Location17198 St Lukes Way Ste 410, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (713) 467-4488
NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York200 Old Country Rd Ste 350, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-2100Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
StonyBrook2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 246-9100
West Islip1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 204, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 482-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goudas is ONE of a kind! He’s the best dr. He’s patient & explains everything throughly. He has great bedside manner & never dismisses your feelings or thoughts. I wish all my Dr’s can be like him!
About Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
- 1831436153
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Nassau County Med Ctr
- Lon G Island College Hospital|Long Island Coll Hosp|Long Island College Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goudas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goudas accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goudas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goudas has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goudas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goudas speaks French, Greek and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goudas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goudas.
