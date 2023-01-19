Overview

Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Goudas works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in Houston, TX, College Station, TX, The Woodlands, TX, Mineola, NY, Stony Brook, NY and West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.