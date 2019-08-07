Dr. Vasilios Kalonaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalonaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- NY
- Smithtown
- Dr. Vasilios Kalonaros, MD
Dr. Vasilios Kalonaros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vasilios Kalonaros, MD
Dr. Vasilios Kalonaros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island College Hospital
Dr. Kalonaros works at
Dr. Kalonaros' Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Smithtown, New York50 Karl Ave Ste 301, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 313-8711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalonaros?
Very friendly consultation, with great explanation of the diagnosis or other issues.
About Dr. Vasilios Kalonaros, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Greek
- Male
- 1376501296
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalonaros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalonaros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kalonaros using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kalonaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalonaros works at
Dr. Kalonaros speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalonaros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalonaros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalonaros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalonaros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.