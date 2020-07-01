Dr. Vasilios Kaperonis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaperonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasilios Kaperonis, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasilios Kaperonis, MD
Dr. Vasilios Kaperonis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Kaperonis works at
Dr. Kaperonis' Office Locations
Mediterranean Mental Health Center Inc.30 Acoma Blvd S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 680-0604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful and Happy
About Dr. Vasilios Kaperonis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124214093
Education & Certifications
- HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kaperonis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaperonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaperonis works at
Dr. Kaperonis has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaperonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaperonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaperonis.
