Overview of Dr. Vasilios Karabinis, MD

Dr. Vasilios Karabinis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Karabinis works at CVGV SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Open, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.